Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Zimbabwe Elections: Polling Stations Will Open From 7 AM To 7 PM
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) will open polling stations from 7 AM to 7 PM for voters to cast their ballots tomorrow, 23 August 2023.
Registered voters should carry a national identity card (ID), metal or plastic, or carry a waiting pass with an original photograph, or a valid passport, to be allowed to vote.
Meanwhile, self-exiled former ZANU PF Politburo member Jonathan Moyo said that some polling stations may not start at the designated time and as a result, actual voting at polling stations across the country may not end at the same time. Moyo tweeted:
Due to hiccups that typically happen, for one reason or another, some polling stations end up not starting at the prescribed or designated time; and because of different voting patterns influenced by the local situation, the flow of voters differs from polling station area to polling station area; and some polling stations get heavy voter traffic towards the prescribed closing time, which must be attended to until everyone who got on the queue before closing time is served, such that the actual voting at polling stations across the country does not end at the same time.
This means that vote counting at polling stations does not commence or end at the same time. Some polling stations end up doing their vote counting the morning after polling!
NB: The above information is for the attention of those who think they will have all the 12,374 V11s with the result for the presidential election around 10 pm, on Wednesday 23 August, the election day. That will not be the case, time-wise!
