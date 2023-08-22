Zimbabwe Elections: Polling Stations Will Open From 7 AM To 7 PM

Due to hiccups that typically happen, for one reason or another, some polling stations end up not starting at the prescribed or designated time; and because of different voting patterns influenced by the local situation, the flow of voters differs from polling station area to polling station area; and some polling stations get heavy voter traffic towards the prescribed closing time, which must be attended to until everyone who got on the queue before closing time is served, such that the actual voting at polling stations across the country does not end at the same time.

This means that vote counting at polling stations does not commence or end at the same time. Some polling stations end up doing their vote counting the morning after polling!

NB: The above information is for the attention of those who think they will have all the 12,374 V11s with the result for the presidential election around 10 pm, on Wednesday 23 August, the election day. That will not be the case, time-wise!