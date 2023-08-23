Charamba Blames Election-Related Court Cases For Voting Delays

DISTILLING TODAY’S VOTING CHALLENGES FOR IMPROVED ELECTIONS MANAGEMENT SYSTEM IN FUTURE:

Well before today’s polling delays, an opinion was already forming in the governing system that the whole architecture of our Electoral System needs revisiting and reforming. Foremost is the open-ended legal recourse which allows litigation right into the voting booth, in the process creating instability and uncertainty to the whole Election Management. It is significant that suits kept flying right up to a day or two before Zimbabwe went to the vote. That cannot be desirable at all, given ante-ceding processes many of which are time-honoured. Especially noteworthy is litigation around boundaries and voter registration, both of them critical to the printing of ballot papers. It is very clear harmonised elections run on at least three ballot papers, each of which has different time/printing demands. The law must set closure to litigation, to allow printing and other processes to start well on time.

Significantly, urban areas have dense local government structures, compared to rural areas. Where party support is perceived in a rural-urban binary, delays following this basic symmetry tend to spawn self-feeding narratives of conspiracy to induce deliberate voter suppression, even where and when delays have rational, nay predictable explanations! The open-ended law is largely to blame, begging for clear timelines on litigation that creates a seamless zone for administrative and production activities. This area demands very urgent attention, soon after polls.