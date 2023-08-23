Extending Voting Hours May Not Be Necessary, Says Mnangagwa's Spokesperson

ZIMBABWEANS MUST LEARN TO HAVE THE DISCIPLINE TO DESCRIBE PROBLEMS WITHIN SCALE, WITHOUT GRATUITOUS WHINING: I have just done rounds around suburbs of Harare, paying particular focus on polling stations affected by delayed opening.

The clear picture emerging is that voters have reduced to a trickle at those stations. Ironically heavy polling is showing in high densities where polling largely started on time.

As matters stand, even extending voting times in Harare might not be necessary. Clearly, ZEC’s approach of setting different voting stations [by alphabet] is as efficient as it is convenient.

This means all the unnecessary whining we had in the morning, while understandably triggered by ballot paper delays, largely owed to angst in some political quarters without sufficient support on the ground and guilty of a quixotic campaign strategy driven by big, impotent egos.

We should be disciplined and balanced thinkers and complainants respectively. Not this strange delight in unmerited confusion!!!!!!

Above all, we must learn to distinguish between NATIONAL PROCESSES which are sacrosanct, versus partisan gripes which are personal and impulsive.

And to avoid stoking outsiders with false grievances as if they will ever become arbiters to our NATIONAL PROCESSES!!!!!