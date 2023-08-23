Heath Streak Dies

Sad news coming through that Heath Streak has crossed to the other side. RIP

@ZimCricketv legend. The greatest all rounder we produced. It was a pleasure playing with you. See you on the other side when my bowling spell comes to an end…😔

Streak played for and captained the Zimbabwe national cricket team and by his statistical record, he is the best bowler to have played for Zimbabwe.

He is the all-time leading wicket-taker for Zimbabwe in Test cricket with 216 wickets and in ODI cricket with 239 wickets.

Streak retired from international cricket in October 2005 to become captain of Warwickshire County Cricket Club having previously played county cricket for Hampshire in the United Kingdom.

In 2021, Streak was banned for eight years after being charged with multiple breaches of the International Cricket Council (ICC)’s anti-corruption code.

