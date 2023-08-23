"I Would Be Foolish To Think I Won’t Win", Says President Mnangagwa

Zimbabwe Elections 2023
"I Would Be Foolish To Think I Won’t Win", Says President Mnangagwa6 minutes ago
President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Wednesday told local and international media that he will win the presidential race.
Zimbabweans were voting on 23 August 2023 to elect a president, members of parliament and ward representatives.
Addressing journalists who mobbed him as he walked out of the polling station at Sherwood Primary in Kwekwe, Mnangagwa said, as quoted by IOL:
I have done my duty as a citizen of the country to decide who should be president of this country. I made a decision that I know him.
Asked if he believed he would win, Mnangagwa said he wouldn’t have contested if he wasn’t confident of victory. He said:
If I think I am not going to take it, then I would be foolish. Everyone who contests… if you go into a race, you go into a race to win. Precisely that is what I am doing.
A total of 6.6 million Zimbabweans have registered to vote, in a country with a population of more than 15 million.
However, voting started late at most polling stations in Harare, which is perceived as an opposition stronghold.
According to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), voting was delayed in urban areas, with only 23% of voting stations in Harare opening on time.
In Bulawayo, three-quarters of voting stations opened an hour or more late.
More: Pindula News