"I Would Be Foolish To Think I Won’t Win", Says President Mnangagwa

President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Wednesday told local and international media that he will win the presidential race.

Zimbabweans were voting on 23 August 2023 to elect a president, members of parliament and ward representatives.

Addressing journalists who mobbed him as he walked out of the polling station at Sherwood Primary in Kwekwe, Mnangagwa said, as quoted by IOL:

