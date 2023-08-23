WATCH: CCC Says "We're Not Allowing To Allow Rigging Today"

3 minutes ago

Fadzayi Mahere, the national spokesperson of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), affirmed that the party and its supporters would not tolerate any form of election rigging. During a press conference held in Harare, Mahere acknowledged the voting delays experienced in certain regions but encouraged voters to remain patient and exercise their right, as it directly influences the next five years. She emphasized that ample time was available for everyone to cast their votes. Mahere also urged the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to adhere to the laws of the country. Watch the video below for more.

During past elections, the opposition has leveled accusations against the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), alleging collusion with the ruling ZANU PF party to manipulate the electoral process in order to benefit ZANU PF candidates.

