"We Have Won This Election", Says Chamisa

7 minutes ago
Wed, 23 Aug 2023 13:08:32 GMT
CCC leader Nelson Chamisa has claimed to have won the elections soon after casting his vote in Kuwadzana East constituency Ward 44 in Harare this Wednesday.

Addressing the media in Kuwadzana East, Chamisa also accused ZANU PF of working in cahoots with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to frustrate voters. The Herald quoted Chamisa as saying:

There is going to be a new Government in this country. There is going to be a new leader; President. We are winning this election. We have won this election.

They know it, that is why they are panicking, conniving with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) and all these funny games. Funny games or no funny games, our victory is certain.

We have won this election and we are going to continue insisting on peace and credible elections making sure that we have a legitimate outcome in this election.

This comes after the majority of polling stations failed to open on time due to the late deployment of election material.

ZEC said that the opening of polls was caused by delays in the printing of the ballot paper arising from numerous Court challenges.

