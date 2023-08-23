Ximex Mall Cellphone Dealer Shot, Bread Delivery Truck Robbed In Chegutu

Zimbabwe Elections 2023
A cellphone dealer who operates at Ximex Mall in Harare was shot and robbed of three cellphones by an unknown suspect.
In a post on social media site X, Police said the suspect had posed as a potential buyer of cellphones before he shot the dealer in the shoulder at Ximex Mall. Police said:
A cellphone dealer who operates at Ximex Mall in Harare CBD was shot in the shoulder with a pistol by an unknown suspect who had posed as a potential buyer of cellphones on social media. The suspect stole three cellphones.Feedback
In an unrelated incident, the driver of a bread and confectionaries truck and his assistant were intercepted by three suspects travelling in a Toyota Wish vehicle along the Chinhoyi-Chegutu Road on 18 August and robbed. Police said:
Police in Chegutu are investigating a case of robbery which occurred at the 35-kilometre peg along Chinhoyi-Chegutu Road on 18/08/23.
Three unknown suspects travelling in a Toyota Wish vehicle intercepted a bread and confectioneries delivery truck before attacking the driver and a sales representative.
The suspects stole two cellphones and US$ 3 717.50 cash before locking the victims in the back of the truck. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.
Police are appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects.
