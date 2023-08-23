ZEC Swaps ZANU PF And CCC Logos On The Ballot Papers

Zimbabwe Elections 2023
ZEC Swaps ZANU PF And CCC Logos On The Ballot Papers7 minutes ago
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has faced criticism for an error in the ballot papers for the 23rd August harmonised elections, involving the swapping of ZANU PF and Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) logos. This mistake has drawn comparisons to having logos of opposing parties placed together, such as the ANC logo with Julius Malema’s face or the Democrats’ logo with Donald Trump’s face.
Zimbabweans are currently participating in the election to select their leaders for the next five years. However, these election proceedings have been marred by significant mistakes made by the ZEC. The printing of ballot papers with such glaring errors has led many to question the validity of this year’s election. Moreover, delays persisted beyond mid-day, further adding to the dissatisfaction.
Former Cabinet Minister Savior Kasukuwere, who was disqualified from the presidential race, shared a picture of the erroneous ballot paper on his Twitter account, tagging ZEC Chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba in the post. He attached the photo below.
Savior Kasukuwere’s post which went viral on social media, shocked many who drew comparisons to placing an ANC logo on Malema’s face to highlight the gravity of the Zimbabwe election ballot paper mistake. The responses varied, with some criticising the incompetence of the ZEC and Chigumba, while others questioned the authenticity of the photo, suggesting it might have been altered using Photoshop. Said one commentator:
You think we are blind to see that the paper has 2 textures. Photoshopping iyo nxaaaa hautonyare imbwa iwe [The picture was photoshepped, you have no shame, dog!]
Some individuals suggested sharing the pictures with South African Home Affairs Minister, Aaron Mootsoaledi, in the hopes that he may extend permits for Zimbabweans in South Africa for a minimum of five years, considering the likelihood of ZANU PF winning the 2023 elections. The Zimbabwe Exemption Permits (ZEPs) are scheduled to expire at the end of this year.
The past five years have been difficult for Zimbabweans due to the ongoing decline in the country’s economy. Some are hoping that the elections will usher in economic recovery if new leaders are elected.