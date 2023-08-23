ZEC Swaps ZANU PF And CCC Logos On The Ballot Papers

7 minutes ago

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has faced criticism for an error in the ballot papers for the 23rd August harmonised elections, involving the swapping of ZANU PF and Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) logos. This mistake has drawn comparisons to having logos of opposing parties placed together, such as the ANC logo with Julius Malema’s face or the Democrats’ logo with Donald Trump’s face.

Zimbabweans are currently participating in the election to select their leaders for the next five years. However, these election proceedings have been marred by significant mistakes made by the ZEC. The printing of ballot papers with such glaring errors has led many to question the validity of this year’s election. Moreover, delays persisted beyond mid-day, further adding to the dissatisfaction.

Former Cabinet Minister Savior Kasukuwere, who was disqualified from the presidential race, shared a picture of the erroneous ballot paper on his Twitter account, tagging ZEC Chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba in the post. He attached the photo below.

