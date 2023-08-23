Zimbabwe 2023 Elections: Voters Turned Away For Wearing Red, Green, Yellow

4 minutes ago

Some voters at the Jameson High polling station in Kadoma were denied entry due to their attire in red, green, or yellow colours.

Alex, who encountered this issue, explained that he and another individual wearing a red tracksuit were turned away by a policewoman. These colours are associated with ZANU PF (green), the Movement for Democratic Change (red), and the Citizens Coalition for Change (yellow).

Alex told our observer that he returned with a work suit jacket that he wore over his red shirt, allowing him to proceed and cast his vote. The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) had recently stated that voters in party regalia would not be permitted.

Feedback