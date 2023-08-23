Zimbabwe 2023 Elections: Voting Delayed At Some Polling Stations

But then the presiding officer was saying I should have checked physically.

In an update, our correspondent said:

I have finally managed to vote. I walked about three kilometres from my 2018 polling station to another. ZEC changed my polling station.

Another voter in Gweru reported that her name was not listed at the polling station where she originally registered. Eventually, she found her name listed at the fifth polling station she visited.

ZEC confirmed the delays in a statement seen by Pindula News. Read the statement in part:

Delays in the opening have largely been caused by delays in printing of the ballot paper arising from numerous Court challenges. This has been the case with Harare and Bulawayo provinces. The public is advised that all polling stations that opened late for reasons beyond the control of the presiding officer will remain open to cater for the period of the delay, keeping in mind that the polling station must remain open for a continuous period of at least 12 hours on polling day.

George Charamba, the spokesperson for President Emmerson Mnangagwa, also confirmed the delays and stated that the majority of stations in Harare had commenced voting. In a Twitter post around 0900 hours, Charamba said:

UPDATE ON POLL DELAYS: Most polling stations in Harare have now received local government voting slips and have started the voting process. ZEC always notes stations affected by such delays or with unfinished voters with a view to making amends. There is thus no need to fret!!!!!!

Voting began as planned at other polling stations. Our observer, stationed at BANNOCKBURN TENT A in Mount Pleasant Heights, Ward 28, Local Authority MAZOWE RDC, Constituency MAZOWE SOUTH, reported arriving at 06:00. The correspondent narrated:

Voting started at 07:00. By 07:15 I was heading back home. The experience was smooth as the papers were there and I found my name on the papers stuck on the tents. There are three tents AA, AB and AC.

Voting was scheduled to commence at 7:00 a.m. and conclude at 7:00 p.m.

