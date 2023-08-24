Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Chamisa Alleges "Voter Suppression", Says ZEC's "Handlers" Clearly Targeted Harare, Bulawayo
Zimbabwe’s main opposition leader, Nelson Chamisa, who leads the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), on Wednesday said the delay in delivering ballot material to polling stations by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) was aimed at “stealing” his urban vote.
Since the year 2000, the opposition has emerged victorious in elections in the majority of urban areas.
ZEC failed to deliver ink, Local Authority and National Assembly ballot papers at many polling stations in Harare and Bulawayo.
Some polling stations received the material as late as 5 PM and some voters went home without casting their ballots.
Addressing the media in Harare on Wednesday afternoon, Chamisa said ZEC’s “handlers” were “afraid” and “rattled”. He said:
What is disturbing is we hoped to have a normal election… but it’s a cause for concern.
ZEC seems to have confirmed our fears that they will not be able to pass the test, the transparency test, and the constitutionality.
The fact that they targeted Harare and Bulawayo is an indication that they are scared.
This is a clear case of voter suppression… where you find an excuse to say we don’t have the council candidate ballot when you have ones for the presidential and national assembly.
ZEC is not alone. It has handlers and it’s those handlers who are afraid.
You can see that ZANU PF is rattled. They are uncomfortable.
Meanwhile, President Emmerson Mnangagwa extended voting to Thursday, 24 August, at polling stations that failed to open on time on Wednesday.
Mnangagwa extended voting in selected wards through Statutory Instrument 151 of 2023, Proclamation 5 of 2023.
According to the schedule, polling stations in the wards listed below will be open to allow voters to cast their ballots on Thursday, 24 August:
Ward 8, Buhera RDC, Manicaland Province
Ward 25, Buhera RDC, Manicaland Province
Ward 1, Chimanimani, Manicaland Province
Ward 2, Chipinge RDC, Manicaland Province
Ward 1, Chipinge Town Council, Manicaland Province
Ward 2, Chipinge Town Council, Manicaland Province
Ward 3, Chipinge Town Council, Manicaland Province
Ward 7, Makoni RDC, Manicaland Province
Ward 7, Mutare Municipality, Manicaland Province
Ward 22, Mutare RDC, Manicaland Province
Ward 25, Mutare RDC, Manicaland Province
Ward 6, Mutasa RDC, Manicaland Province
Ward 16, Mutasa RDC, Manicaland Province
Ward 17, Mutasa RDC, Manicaland Province
Ward 18, Mutasa RDC, Manicaland Province
Ward 19, Mutasa RDC, Manicaland Province
Ward 20, Mutasa RDC, Manicaland Province
Ward 21, Mutasa RDC, Manicaland Province
Ward 25, Mutasa RDC, Manicaland Province
Ward 26, Mutasa RDC, Manicaland Province
Ward 27, Mutasa RDC, Manicaland Province
Ward 28, Mutasa RDC, Manicaland Province
Ward 29, Mutasa RDC, Manicaland Province
Ward 30, Mutasa RDC, Manicaland Province
Ward 31, Mutasa RDC, Manicaland Province
Ward 19, Nyanga RDC, Manicaland Province
Ward 26, Nyanga RDC, Manicaland Province
Ward 3, Pfura RDC, Mashonaland Central Province
Ward 4, Bindura RDC, Mashonaland Central Province
Ward 32, Harare Municipality, Harare Province
Ward 30, Harare Municipality, Harare Province
Ward 12, Harare Municipality, Harare Province
Ward 26, Harare Municipality, Harare Province
Ward 33, Harare Municipality, Harare Province
Ward 31, Harare Municipality, Harare Province
Ward 34, Harare Municipality, Harare Province
Ward 14, Harare Municipality, Harare Province
Ward 24, Harare Municipality, Harare Province
Ward 28, Harare Municipality, Harare Province
Ward 16, Harare Municipality, Harare Province
More: Pindula News