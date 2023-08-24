Chamisa Alleges "Voter Suppression", Says ZEC's "Handlers" Clearly Targeted Harare, Bulawayo

Some polling stations received the material as late as 5 PM and some voters went home without casting their ballots.

Addressing the media in Harare on Wednesday afternoon, Chamisa said ZEC’s “handlers” were “afraid” and “rattled”. He said:

What is disturbing is we hoped to have a normal election… but it’s a cause for concern. ZEC seems to have confirmed our fears that they will not be able to pass the test, the transparency test, and the constitutionality. The fact that they targeted Harare and Bulawayo is an indication that they are scared. This is a clear case of voter suppression… where you find an excuse to say we don’t have the council candidate ballot when you have ones for the presidential and national assembly. ZEC is not alone. It has handlers and it’s those handlers who are afraid. You can see that ZANU PF is rattled. They are uncomfortable.

Meanwhile, President Emmerson Mnangagwa extended voting to Thursday, 24 August, at polling stations that failed to open on time on Wednesday.

Mnangagwa extended voting in selected wards through Statutory Instrument 151 of 2023, Proclamation 5 of 2023.

According to the schedule, polling stations in the wards listed below will be open to allow voters to cast their ballots on Thursday, 24 August:

Ward 8, Buhera RDC, Manicaland Province

Ward 25, Buhera RDC, Manicaland Province

Ward 1, Chimanimani, Manicaland Province

Ward 2, Chipinge RDC, Manicaland Province

Ward 1, Chipinge Town Council, Manicaland Province

Ward 2, Chipinge Town Council, Manicaland Province

Ward 3, Chipinge Town Council, Manicaland Province

Ward 7, Makoni RDC, Manicaland Province

Ward 7, Mutare Municipality, Manicaland Province

Ward 22, Mutare RDC, Manicaland Province

Ward 25, Mutare RDC, Manicaland Province

Ward 6, Mutasa RDC, Manicaland Province

Ward 16, Mutasa RDC, Manicaland Province

Ward 17, Mutasa RDC, Manicaland Province

Ward 18, Mutasa RDC, Manicaland Province

Ward 19, Mutasa RDC, Manicaland Province

Ward 20, Mutasa RDC, Manicaland Province

Ward 21, Mutasa RDC, Manicaland Province

Ward 25, Mutasa RDC, Manicaland Province

Ward 26, Mutasa RDC, Manicaland Province

Ward 27, Mutasa RDC, Manicaland Province

Ward 28, Mutasa RDC, Manicaland Province

Ward 29, Mutasa RDC, Manicaland Province

Ward 30, Mutasa RDC, Manicaland Province

Ward 31, Mutasa RDC, Manicaland Province

Ward 19, Nyanga RDC, Manicaland Province

Ward 26, Nyanga RDC, Manicaland Province

Ward 3, Pfura RDC, Mashonaland Central Province

Ward 4, Bindura RDC, Mashonaland Central Province

Ward 32, Harare Municipality, Harare Province

Ward 30, Harare Municipality, Harare Province

Ward 12, Harare Municipality, Harare Province

Ward 26, Harare Municipality, Harare Province

Ward 33, Harare Municipality, Harare Province

Ward 31, Harare Municipality, Harare Province

Ward 34, Harare Municipality, Harare Province

Ward 14, Harare Municipality, Harare Province

Ward 24, Harare Municipality, Harare Province

Ward 28, Harare Municipality, Harare Province

Ward 16, Harare Municipality, Harare Province

