Fastjet Announces Additional Frequencies From Bulawayo To Johannesburg | Full Text

Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Fastjet Announces Additional Frequencies From Bulawayo To Johannesburg | Full Text5 minutes ago
Fastjet Zimbabwe has today, Thursday, 24 August 2023, announced the additional flight frequencies from Bulawayo’s JM Nkomo International Airport to Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport in support of business and leisure travel.
Flights from Bulawayo to Johannesburg will increase from a daily service to 12 weekly flights with the re-introduction of a morning service adding a choice of frequencies and flexibility for travel between these cities. Fastjet Zimbabwe’s spokesperson Nunurai Ndawana said:
The wait is over, and we are delighted our passengers will now enjoy a heightened level of service unlocked by the new airport terminal.Feedback
We are pleased to offer our customers enhanced travel frequencies for business and leisure between Bulawayo and Johannesburg.
Our additional flight frequency will provide a choice to the people from the city of Bulawayo with the convenience of a day’s return trip to Johannesburg.
Fastjet Zimbabwe’s Chief Commercial Officer, Vivian Ruwuya, commented:
As a proud Zimbabwean airline, we remain committed to connectivity. We are delighted to offer 12 weekly flights from Bulawayo to Johannesburg. These extra frequencies will greatly enhance the flexibility we offer.
It will allow for a genuine day trip for the South African on business whilst also offering a similar opportunity for the Zimbabwean traveller.
By selecting the best of our new fare families to suit the traveller’s requirements, these new flights will greatly enhance the products we offer at Fastjet.
The new flights are available for booking via the Fastjet website, Mobile App and usual online trade portals.
Every day except Saturdays, there will be a 06:50 am departure from Johannesburg OR Tambo, arriving at Bulawayo at 08:10 am.
Departures from Bulawayo will be at 08:50 am, arriving in Johannesburg at 10:10 am. These flights are in addition to the daily evening return rotation between Bulawayo and Johannesburg.
Additional Flights
Schedule between Johannesburg (JNB) and Bulawayo (BUQ))
Beginning 30 October 2023
JNB-BUQ Flight FN8662
Daily except Saturdays
BUQ-JNB Flight FN8661
Daily except Saturdays
Depart 06:50am Arrive 08:10am Depart 08:50am Arrive 10:10am
More: Pindula News
Tags
0 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals