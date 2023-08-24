Fastjet Announces Additional Frequencies From Bulawayo To Johannesburg | Full Text

We are pleased to offer our customers enhanced travel frequencies for business and leisure between Bulawayo and Johannesburg.

Our additional flight frequency will provide a choice to the people from the city of Bulawayo with the convenience of a day’s return trip to Johannesburg.

Fastjet Zimbabwe’s Chief Commercial Officer, Vivian Ruwuya, commented:

As a proud Zimbabwean airline, we remain committed to connectivity. We are delighted to offer 12 weekly flights from Bulawayo to Johannesburg. These extra frequencies will greatly enhance the flexibility we offer. It will allow for a genuine day trip for the South African on business whilst also offering a similar opportunity for the Zimbabwean traveller. By selecting the best of our new fare families to suit the traveller’s requirements, these new flights will greatly enhance the products we offer at Fastjet.

The new flights are available for booking via the Fastjet website, Mobile App and usual online trade portals.

Every day except Saturdays, there will be a 06:50 am departure from Johannesburg OR Tambo, arriving at Bulawayo at 08:10 am.

Departures from Bulawayo will be at 08:50 am, arriving in Johannesburg at 10:10 am. These flights are in addition to the daily evening return rotation between Bulawayo and Johannesburg.

Additional Flights

Schedule between Johannesburg (JNB) and Bulawayo (BUQ))

Beginning 30 October 2023 JNB-BUQ Flight FN8662

Daily except Saturdays BUQ-JNB Flight FN8661

Daily except Saturdays Depart 06:50am Arrive 08:10am Depart 08:50am Arrive 10:10am

