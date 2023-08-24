FIFA Investigates Spanish Official Who Kissed A Player On Lips During Women's World Cup Final

Zimbabwe Elections 2023
FIFA Investigates Spanish Official Who Kissed A Player On Lips During Women's World Cup Final5 minutes ago
FIFA has initiated disciplinary proceedings against a Spanish soccer official who kissed a player on the lips during the Women’s World Cup final celebrations. The governing body’s disciplinary committee will assess whether Spanish Soccer Federation president Luis Rubiales violated FIFA’s code regarding “decent conduct” and actions that bring disrepute to football.
Rubiales kissed player Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the trophy presentation after Spain’s 1-0 victory over England in Sydney, Australia. Prior to that, Rubiales made a victory gesture by grabbing his crotch while seated in the exclusive section with Queen Letizia of Spain and 16-year-old Princess Sofía nearby.
FIFA’s action was prompted by the players’ union representing Jenni Hermoso, who stated that such inappropriate behaviour should not go unpunished. In a statement, Hermoso conveyed that the FUTPRO players’ union and her agent would support her and advocate for her interests. The union continued the statement by adding:
We are working so that the acts like the ones we witnessed don’t go unpunished, are sanctioned, and that pertinent measures are adopted to protect the soccer players against actions that are unacceptable.
After Spain’s victory over England in the Women’s World Cup final, 33-year-old forward Jenni Hermoso expressed her discomfort with the kiss from Luis Rubiales in a social media video during the changing room celebration. Despite her reservations, Hermoso felt powerless in the situation. She said she “did not like it, but what could I do” about the kiss?