Mnangagwa Urges Zelensky, Ukraine To Uphold Sovereignty In Independence Day Message

This statement follows shortly after his public endorsement of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, making him the second African leader to align openly with Russia. Mnangagwa expressed Zimbabwe’s support for the Russian Federation’s military operation in Ukraine during the Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum in St. Petersburg. Mnangagwa said:

Zimbabwe is in solidarity with the Russian Federation in your country’s special military operation in Ukraine.

The majority of African countries tend to abstain from United Nations resolutions on the matter, with only Eritrea supporting the invasion. Mnangagwa’s remarks have drawn concern from political commentators who believe they could negatively impact his efforts to re-engage and appease the West. These implications contradict his attempts at re-engagement and fail to consider the realities of a country seeking credibility in its claims of sanctions. While Russia is a significant supporter, it is not in a position to fully rescue a nation like Zimbabwe experiencing a severe economic crisis.

Since assuming power in 2017, Mnangagwa has consistently claimed that Zimbabwe is non-aligned, asserting that it is “a friend of all and an enemy to none.” However, some observers find this difficult to believe, particularly in light of his statements and the receipt of a helicopter and 50,000 tonnes of grain from President Vladimir Putin without any cost.

