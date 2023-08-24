Mthuli Ncube's "Demise" Is A Lesson To All Public Officeholders - Masarira

Posting on X, formerly Twitter this Thursday, Masarira said Ncube was arrogant and did not respect civil servants and pensioners.

She said Zimbabwe’s next Finance Minister should learn from Ncube’s defeat and prioritise workers’ and pensioners’ dignity, livelihood, and well-being. Wrote Masarira:

Mthuli underestimated the people’s struggle. I have, on several occasions, implored him to consider the plight of pensioners and civil servants in Zimbabwe. In his arrogance, he had the audacity to show workers the middle finger and utter reckless statements to workers struggling to make ends meet. Mthuli’s demise is a lesson to all in the future who will want to run for public office not to take for granted issues to do with livelihoods. Whoever occupies the Finance Ministers seat after these elections should seriously prioritise workers’ and pensioner’s dignity, livelihood, and well-being.

In the run-up to the 23 August 2023 elections, Ncubce embarked on infrastructure development projects, including the resurfacing of roads as well as introducing training programmes for youths.

He also said he was working with the Bulawayo City Council to ensure that all houses in the suburb are connected to the sewer system.

