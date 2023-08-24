Over 200 Coaches Apply For Warriors Jobs

We haven’t put in a technical committee as yet… these people will assist with the process and we will give them timelines but we are sorting out the data for now.

We are assembling a team of people who will select the coaches since we are working with over 200 applicants.

The process has not started. We are basically printing the CVs.

We have over 200 applicants for the posts.

Mutasa, however, refused to reveal some of the coaches who have submitted their CVs. He said:

The figure can even go higher because some have applied for both the Warriors and Mighty Warriors posts while some have applied for other junior teams’ posts as well. So, it is a lot of data, we are going through. We have a mixture of local coaches and former international players who have applied. Some of them have played here and some of them outside the country. Not all of them are going for the Warriors post, some are going for the Under-17, Under-20 and women’s teams. Quite a number of former players have expressed interest in different posts. We also have quite a number of those who applied after the cut-off date had ended. It will not be fair for me to pre-empt any names. We are trying to be objective and all the people who have applied have confidence in us.

He said the ZIFA Normalisation Committee is targetting friendly matches against Zambia and Mozambique during the September international break. Said Mutasa:

We have agreed with Mozambique and Zambia to have a match with them. So we are looking at playing two matches during that time.

Mutasa said they intend to use the two friendlies to prepare for the African Nations Championships (CHAN).

