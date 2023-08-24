Pindula|Search Pindula
Police Confirm 39 Arrests For Alleged Disruption Of Voting Process In Zimbabwe

4 minutes ago
Thu, 24 Aug 2023 09:05:13 GMT
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed that 39 individuals were arrested for allegedly trying to disrupt the voting process which started on Wednesday, August 23, 2023.

Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the police spokesperson, confirmed the arrests. They took place at a hotel in Harare, a location in Belgravia, Milton Park, and also in the Grange area. Commissioner Nyathi stated:

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms that a raid was conducted last night at a hotel in Harare, a location in Belgravia, in Milton Park and also in the Grange area where several communication gadgets were recovered, which include laptops, smartphones, ordinary phones, called kambudzi, modems and in the process, 39 suspects have been arrested by the police.

These were coordinating the alleged release of election results by some civic organisations which are linked to the Zimbabwe Election Support Network, the Election Resource Centre and others.

