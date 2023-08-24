SADC Election Observers Express Concern Over Poll Start Delays

8 minutes ago

The head of the SADC Election Observer Mission (SEOM), Nevers Mumba has expressed concern over the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC)’s failure to deliver ballot papers on time.

Voting was extended to 24 August at some polling stations due to delays in the delivery of ballot papers.

Addressing reporters after visiting some polling stations on Wednesday, Mumba said it was “very strange” that voting material arrived late. He said:

