Vote Counting Underway In Zimbabwe's General Election

Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Vote Counting Underway In Zimbabwe's General Election4 minutes ago
Vote counting was underway across much of Zimbabwe on Thursday, 24 August, a day after a general election.
Zimbabweans went to the polls on 23 August to elect a new president, and parliamentary and local government representatives for the next five years.
However, voting was still taking place in some parts of the country after the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) failed to deliver ballot papers to polling stations on time.
ZEC chief elections officer, Utoile Silaigwana said vote counting at polling stations which were not affected by the delays started immediately after voting closed on Wednesday evening at 7 PM. He was quoted by New Ziana as saying:
Yes, vote counting is underway where the election was run on schedule, and where it has been completed after the delays. So it is at various stages, but is going on as we speak.
Electoral officials said the areas where vote counting was underway were more than 95 percent of the electoral map.
They also said the extended voting will not affect the five-day timeframe of the announcement of the results.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his main rival, CCC leader Nelson Chamisa, on Wednesday, expressed confidence they will prevail in the presidential race.
More: Pindula News