Zimbabwe 2023 Elections: Results Trickle In, Mliswa Loses To Tsvangirai

4 minutes ago

The initial results of Zimbabwe’s 2023 elections are being reported, indicating that Richard Tsvangirai of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has defeated the incumbent independent Member of Parliament, Temba Mliswa, in Norton.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) is currently in the process of verifying and consolidating results in various regions.

Caston Matewu, the CCC Member of Parliament for Marondera Central, has claimed his re-election through a social media announcement.

