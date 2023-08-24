Pindula|Search Pindula
Zimbabwe 2023 Elections: Results Trickle In, Mliswa Loses To Tsvangirai

Thu, 24 Aug 2023 05:05:00 GMT
The initial results of Zimbabwe’s 2023 elections are being reported, indicating that Richard Tsvangirai of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has defeated the incumbent independent Member of Parliament, Temba Mliswa, in Norton.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) is currently in the process of verifying and consolidating results in various regions.

Caston Matewu, the CCC Member of Parliament for Marondera Central, has claimed his re-election through a social media announcement.

Good Morning Citizens, collation of all results taking place, however I Have been overwhelmingly Re-Elected as Marondera Central MP. Thank you all.

We will provide ongoing updates as additional results become available.

