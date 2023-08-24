Zimbabwe 2023 Elections Results: ZANU PF Wins Chiredzi West Constituency

5 minutes ago

Darlington Chiwa, the ZANU PF candidate, has won the 2023 Parliamentary election in Chiredzi West Constituency after defeating Machigere Nhamoinesu of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

According to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), Chiwa received 15,054 votes, while Nhamoinesu garnered 6,554 votes.

