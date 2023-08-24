Zimbabwe 2023 Elections Results: ZANU PF Wins Chiredzi West Constituency

Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Zimbabwe 2023 Elections Results: ZANU PF Wins Chiredzi West Constituency5 minutes ago
Darlington Chiwa, the ZANU PF candidate, has won the 2023 Parliamentary election in Chiredzi West Constituency after defeating Machigere Nhamoinesu of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).
According to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), Chiwa received 15,054 votes, while Nhamoinesu garnered 6,554 votes.
The constituency elections officer for Chiredzi West, Victor Zvada, confirmed the results in a Declaration of Result of Poll Results form seen by Pindula News. Zvada officially declared Chiwa as the elected member of the National Assembly for the constituency.