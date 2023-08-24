Pindula|Search Pindula
Zimbabwe 2023 Elections: ZEC Announces More Parliamentary Results

6 minutes ago
Thu, 24 Aug 2023 17:59:15 GMT
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has released more National Assembly (Parliamentary) results from the 2023 harmonised elections held on 23 -24 August.

MASVINGO PROVINCE

Chiredzi Central Constituency:

  • Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate Ropafadzo Makamure (12,342 votes) (winner)
  • ZANU PF candidate Frances Moyo (7,832 votes) (runner-up)
  • Independent candidate Gibson Hwende (676 votes).

\

Chiredzi West Constituency:

  • ZANU PF candidate Darlington Chiwa (winner) 15,054 votes,
  • Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate Machigere Nhamoinesu 6,554 votes.

Chiredzi East Constituency:

  • ZANU PF candidate Siyaki Mundungehama (duly elected with 14,265votes)
  • Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate Godfrey Maluleke (3,922 votes)
  • NCA candidate Vhurande Mahlupheo (262 votes)

HARARE PROVINCE

St Mary’s Constituency

  • Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate Mazhindu Brighton (Winner with 11,094 votes)
  • ZANU PF candidate Nobert Chinjika (runner-up 7,728 votes)
  • Another CCC candidate Freddy Michael Masarirevu (received 5,519 votes)

Chitungwiza South constituency:

  • Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate Maxwell Mavhunga (winner 10,145 votes)
  • ZANU PF candidate 

Epworth South Constituency:

  • ZANU PF candidate Taedzwa Honour Mbofana (Winner 8,112 votes)
  • Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate Kudakwashe Blessed Chatambudza (Runner-up 6,645 votes)
  • Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate Didymus Bande (1,867 votes)
  • Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate Solomon Baramasimbe (1,314 votes)
  • MDC-T Mwabaya Preston (228 votes)

MIDLANDS PROVINCE

Gweru Urban constituency:

  • Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate Josiah Makombe (Winner: 12,450 votes.)
  • ZANU PF candidate Alex Mukwembi (Runner-up 5,422 votes.)
  • MDC-T candidate Brian Dube (672 votes) 

BULAWAYO PROVINCE

Bulawayo North Constituency:

  • Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate Minenhle Ntandoyenkosi Gumede (Winner 10,260 Votes)
  • ZANU PF Candidate Nkadla Nkosana (Runner-up 2,679)
  • DOP candidate Sibonokuhle Khumalo (182 votes)
  • UZA candidate Frank Mhlanga (356 votes)

MASHONALAND WEST

Magunje Constituency:

  • ZANU PF Candidate Supa Monga (Winner 10,121 votes)
  • Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate Tonderai Kusemamuriwo (Runner-up 8,422 votes)
  • Independent candidate Gabriel Jasi (453 votes)

MASHONALAND EAST

Marondera East Constituency:

  • ZANU PF Candidate Vimbai Mutokonyi (Winner 15,221 Votes)

 

