Zimbabwe 2023 Elections: ZEC Announces More Parliamentary Results

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has released more National Assembly (Parliamentary) results from the 2023 harmonised elections held on 23 -24 August.

MASVINGO PROVINCE

Chiredzi Central Constituency:

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate Ropafadzo Makamure (12,342 votes) (winner)

ZANU PF candidate Frances Moyo (7,832 votes) (runner-up)

Independent candidate Gibson Hwende (676 votes).

Chiredzi West Constituency:

ZANU PF candidate Darlington Chiwa (winner) 15,054 votes,

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate Machigere Nhamoinesu 6,554 votes.

Chiredzi East Constituency:

ZANU PF candidate Siyaki Mundungehama (duly elected with 14,265votes)

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate Godfrey Maluleke (3,922 votes)

NCA candidate Vhurande Mahlupheo (262 votes)

HARARE PROVINCE

St Mary’s Constituency

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate Mazhindu Brighton (Winner with 11,094 votes)

ZANU PF candidate Nobert Chinjika (runner-up 7,728 votes)

Another CCC candidate Freddy Michael Masarirevu (received 5,519 votes)

Chitungwiza South constituency:

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate Maxwell Mavhunga (winner 10,145 votes)

ZANU PF candidate

Epworth South Constituency:

