Zimbabwe 2023 Elections: ZEC Announces More Parliamentary Results

Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Zimbabwe 2023 Elections: ZEC Announces More Parliamentary Results6 minutes ago
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has released more National Assembly (Parliamentary) results from the 2023 harmonised elections held on 23 -24 August.
MASVINGO PROVINCE
Chiredzi Central Constituency:
- Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate Ropafadzo Makamure (12,342 votes) (winner)
- ZANU PF candidate Frances Moyo (7,832 votes) (runner-up)
- Independent candidate Gibson Hwende (676 votes).
Chiredzi West Constituency:
- ZANU PF candidate Darlington Chiwa (winner) 15,054 votes,
- Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate Machigere Nhamoinesu 6,554 votes.
Chiredzi East Constituency:
- ZANU PF candidate Siyaki Mundungehama (duly elected with 14,265votes)
- Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate Godfrey Maluleke (3,922 votes)
- NCA candidate Vhurande Mahlupheo (262 votes)
HARARE PROVINCE
St Mary’s Constituency
- Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate Mazhindu Brighton (Winner with 11,094 votes)
- ZANU PF candidate Nobert Chinjika (runner-up 7,728 votes)
- Another CCC candidate Freddy Michael Masarirevu (received 5,519 votes)
Chitungwiza South constituency:
- Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate Maxwell Mavhunga (winner 10,145 votes)
- ZANU PF candidate
Epworth South Constituency:
- ZANU PF candidate Taedzwa Honour Mbofana (Winner 8,112 votes)
- Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate Kudakwashe Blessed Chatambudza (Runner-up 6,645 votes)
- Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate Didymus Bande (1,867 votes)
- Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate Solomon Baramasimbe (1,314 votes)
- MDC-T Mwabaya Preston (228 votes)
MIDLANDS PROVINCE
Gweru Urban constituency:
- Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate Josiah Makombe (Winner: 12,450 votes.)
- ZANU PF candidate Alex Mukwembi (Runner-up 5,422 votes.)
- MDC-T candidate Brian Dube (672 votes)
BULAWAYO PROVINCE
Bulawayo North Constituency:
- Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate Minenhle Ntandoyenkosi Gumede (Winner 10,260 Votes)
- ZANU PF Candidate Nkadla Nkosana (Runner-up 2,679)
- DOP candidate Sibonokuhle Khumalo (182 votes)
- UZA candidate Frank Mhlanga (356 votes)
MASHONALAND WEST
Magunje Constituency:
- ZANU PF Candidate Supa Monga (Winner 10,121 votes)
- Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate Tonderai Kusemamuriwo (Runner-up 8,422 votes)
- Independent candidate Gabriel Jasi (453 votes)
MASHONALAND EAST
Marondera East Constituency:
- ZANU PF Candidate Vimbai Mutokonyi (Winner 15,221 Votes)