Zimbabwe Elections 2023: Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube May Have Lost In Cowdray Park - Report

Witness Dube, a former spokesperson of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) led by Douglas Mwonzora, has reported that observations from Cowdray Park Constituency in Bulawayo, suggest that Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube may have lost in the elections.
In a social media post reported by Pindula News, Dube, who recently switched to the ruling ZANU PF party, described Ncube’s alleged loss as a protest vote against the development initiatives he undertook. These initiatives included road rehabilitation, installation of Wi-Fi hotspots, construction of a mini-hospital, drilling of boreholes, and other efforts aimed at attracting voters. Dube said:
Readings from some polling stations in #CowdrayPark show a very solid protest vote against devpnt: against the +5km of carpet that was laid for our cars, the 5Star mini-hospital, a free wifi zone, boreholes, electricity, water & sewer installations, & against youth courses.
In 2000, Byo voted out very hard-working @ZANUPF_Official councillors simply because some wind from white farmers had blown to try & stop land reform. @CityofBulawayo has never been the same for that decision. Leadership experiments from the opposition have cost the city.
Dabengwa once said Byo would vote for a dead donkey if it represented the opposition. The newly voted in Byo will be saying they are not government, & the circle will repeat itself. Democracy has won, & people get the leadership they deserve. Thank you @MthuliNcube!Feedback
Pashor Raphael Sibanda from the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) was Ncube’s main competitor.
