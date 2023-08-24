Zimbabwe Elections 2023: Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube May Have Lost In Cowdray Park - Report

6 minutes ago

Witness Dube, a former spokesperson of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) led by Douglas Mwonzora, has reported that observations from Cowdray Park Constituency in Bulawayo, suggest that Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube may have lost in the elections.

In a social media post reported by Pindula News, Dube, who recently switched to the ruling ZANU PF party, described Ncube’s alleged loss as a protest vote against the development initiatives he undertook. These initiatives included road rehabilitation, installation of Wi-Fi hotspots, construction of a mini-hospital, drilling of boreholes, and other efforts aimed at attracting voters. Dube said: