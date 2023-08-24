Zimbabwe Police Disclose Identities Of ZESN, ERC, And Team Pachedu Members Arrested For "Election Interference"

As a result, a total of 93 smart cellphones, 38 laptops, two (2) smart watches, two (2) modems, one (1) WIFI router, one (1) external hard drive, Nokia feature phone (kambudzi), one (1) printer, 1 X 24 port switch, various computer chargers, power back-up unit and headphones were recovered.

The equipment was being used to unlawfully tabulate election voting statistics and results from polling stations throughout the country. These figures were being supplied by some observers and political party agents.

The coordinators of the information were stationed at Holiday Inn, Harare and were in the process of feeding information to a location in The Grange, Harare where the Presidential Election results were to be announced using the VPN System through the Apollo concept. The results were to be announced on 24th August 2023 as promised by Citizen Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa.

Police have arrested 41 suspects in connection with this case (see the attached annexure).

The Zimbabwe Republic Police implores individuals, syndicates and civic organizations to conduct lawful activities in line with the country’s laws. Therefore any criminal acts aimed at causing alarm and despondence among Zimbabweans will be severely dealt with in terms of the country’s laws.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Republic Police urges the public to continue being peaceful as the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission finalises the voting and ballot counting process. The police reiterates that no gathering at polling stations will be allowed.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police commends Zimbabweans for the exemplary conduct and peaceful environment which characterized the pre-election and the election period. This should continue during the post-election period. Police will continue to maintain law and order in the country through patrols, blitz and general traffic enforcements.

Annexure

ARRESTED SUSPECTS

Ian Goredema, aged 43 Ferdinard Chiwaridzo, aged 37 Brigthon Takuberekera, aged 30 Joseph Mareya, aged 52 Mercy Majoni, aged 42 Craig Mareya, aged 20 Ashley Mapfumo, aged 25 Elton Mavhusa, aged 41 Yolanda Sarudzai Mavhusa, aged 42 Thelma Matanangize, aged 21 Benjamin Mukunga, aged 50 Natasha Mataire, aged 33 Thandeka Tatsvarei, aged 28 Kimberly Nhidza, aged 19 Succeed Musora, aged 34 Christian Nyanzure, aged 34 Kudzanai Marimba, aged 31 Kudzai Chavhunduka, aged 31 Natasha Nyatsanza, aged 24 Jack Zaba, aged 42 Mahlenkosi Mashingaidze, aged 35 Faith Ndlovu, aged 24 Winnioe Mabhjeka, aged 27 Lorraine Muchaiwa, aged 32 Polite Magadza, aged 28 Mukudzei Musindo, aged 26 Tariro Jingura, aged 43 Sinikiwe Kandororo, aged 36 Winnie Muhonde, aged 43 Tanatswa Takavarasha, aged 27 Sandra Jambazi, aged 25 Tadiwanashe Chiseko, aged 24 Kudakwashe Musonza, aged 19 Tapiwa Kapfunde, aged 25 Shawn Saveri, aged 21 Danai Chikoore, aged 31 Tatenda Nyakatsapa, aged 35 Thabani Mpofu, aged 28 Enistancia Ruvimbo Gwanyanya, aged 34 Nobunkhosi Mutangadura, aged 39 Trevor Enesi, aged 28

Tags

Leave a Comment