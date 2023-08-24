Zimbabwe Post-Election Live Updates: 24 August 2023

4 minutes ago

Zimbabwe commenced day 2 of voting following delays in the opening of certain polling stations on August 23. The delays were caused by the absence of local government voting slips and the misplacement of logos on some ballot papers.

In a recent update, Mr. Alick Man’ozho, the elections officer for Cowdry Park Constituency, reported that the counting of results was taking place in the constituency as of 0930 hours on 24 August 2023. The results from those specific polling stations are anticipated to be available at any time. Watch the video for more.

Mr. Givemore Masongorera, the Deputy Provincial Election Officer for Harare Metropolitan Province, provided an update regarding the voting process. He acknowledged that there were delays experienced yesterday. However, he assured that those who arrived late were given an extension to make up for the lost time. Currently, voting is still in progress at certain polling stations. Watch the video below for more.

