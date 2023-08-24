Zimbabwe Post-Election Live Updates: 24 August 2023

Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Zimbabwe Post-Election Live Updates: 24 August 20234 minutes ago
Zimbabwe commenced day 2 of voting following delays in the opening of certain polling stations on August 23. The delays were caused by the absence of local government voting slips and the misplacement of logos on some ballot papers.
In a recent update, Mr. Alick Man’ozho, the elections officer for Cowdry Park Constituency, reported that the counting of results was taking place in the constituency as of 0930 hours on 24 August 2023. The results from those specific polling stations are anticipated to be available at any time. Watch the video for more.
Mr. Givemore Masongorera, the Deputy Provincial Election Officer for Harare Metropolitan Province, provided an update regarding the voting process. He acknowledged that there were delays experienced yesterday. However, he assured that those who arrived late were given an extension to make up for the lost time. Currently, voting is still in progress at certain polling stations. Watch the video below for more.
Mr. Kusosa, the elections officer for Gweru Urban Constituency, provided an update on the current situation at the Gweru Urban Command Centre located at Chaplin High School. He reported that the process of handling the Presidential papers has been completed. They have now begun the task of compiling the results for the parliamentary elections. Furthermore, they are currently awaiting the arrival of the results for the local government elections.