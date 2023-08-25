Centre For Electoral Democracy Trust Statement On Zimbabwe 2023 Elections

The polls were however extended to the 24th of August 2023 following delays by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission’s (ZEC) in distributing ballot papers to several polling stations. As an accredited Local Observer Mission, the Centre for Electoral Democracy Trust (CEDT) wishes to make its pronouncements regarding the conduct of the elections.

The CEDT Observer Mission noted that the mood of the voters across the country was generally peaceful and upbeat with highlighted incidents of violations.

CEDT noted the incidence of inter-party skirmishes where alleged Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) members aggressively confronted ZANU PF officials conducting exit poll surveys at polling stations in Bikita and Norton.

These surveys were being conducted beyond the 300m boundary from the polling station.

