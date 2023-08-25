SEOM, AU-COMESA, And ECF-SADC Observer Missions Joint Statement On Zimbabwe 2023 Elections

Nomination fees: ZEC is encouraged to engage with relevant stakeholders to revise nomination fees for candidates, taking into consideration the SADC region’s context and Zimbabwe’s economic realities, in order to promote inclusivity and openness in the political process.

State-owned media coverage: Media regulatory authorities are urged to enforce measures that ensure impartiality in the coverage of political events by state-owned media outlets.

Voting materials: ZEC is urged to enhance transparency in the procurement and delivery of voting materials, including ballot papers, by implementing a monitoring system that involves the participation and verification of electoral stakeholders. Clear timeframes should also be established in the Electoral Act for completing these processes.

Women’s participation: Concrete measures should be taken at the earliest opportunity in the next parliament to promote the equal participation of women as candidates in electoral processes.

Conclusion

The Observer Missions acknowledged the peaceful and calm nature of the pre-election and voting phases during the 23-24 August 2023 Harmonised Elections. However, they identified that certain aspects of the elections did not meet the requirements set by the Constitution of Zimbabwe, the Electoral Act, and the SADC Principles and Guidelines Governing Democratic Elections (2021).

The Missions commended the people of Zimbabwe for maintaining a peaceful political environment throughout the pre-election period and on voting day. They will release a final report after the validation and proclamation of the final results, which will be shared with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) and all stakeholders.

The long-term observers will continue post-election observation until 1st September 2023, and the SEAC will conduct a post-election review to assess the implementation of recommendations and provide necessary support.

In case of electoral disputes, the Missions urged all contestants to follow established legal procedures. They also appealed to political parties, the people of Zimbabwe, and all stakeholders to allow the ZEC to announce the final results as mandated by law.

