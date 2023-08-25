Pindula|Search Pindula
Zimbabwe 2023 Elections: Local Govt Minister July Moyo Takes Redcliff From Opposition

Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister July Moyo has emerged victorious in the 23-24 August harmonised elections, securing the Redcliff Constituency Parliamentary seat from the opposition.

His competitors included independent candidate Unique Kasiriwori, who received 211 votes, Lister Shamairai from the United Zimbabwe Alliance (UZA) with 105 votes, and Dzikamai Lloyd Mukapiko of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) with 10,352 votes.

In the previous 2018 general elections, July Moyo who is a senior official in the ruling ZANU PF party, narrowly lost to Dzikamai Lloyd Mukapiko, representing the MDC Alliance, by a margin of just 419 votes.

Moyo, who previously served as Minister of Energy and Power Development under President Robert Mugabe from February 2004 to April 2005, was subsequently appointed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to lead the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works, and National Housing in November 2017.

