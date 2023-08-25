Zimbabwe Elections 2023: Chamisa Says Election Results Must Be Respected

In 2018, Nelson Chamisa contested the election results and accused the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) of colluding with the ruling ZANU PF to manipulate the outcome in favour of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Chamisa’s camp remains confident that their party won the election and will form the next government. Chamisa had previously stated that he would only accept a victory and believed that Mnangagwa could not win an election without rigging. The released results indicate that the opposition party made progress in provinces that were traditionally strongholds of ZANU PF, suggesting a potential shift from previous years.

On the other hand, President Mnangagwa expressed confidence in winning the presidential race during an interaction with local and international media. He stated that he had fulfilled his duty as a citizen to decide the country’s next president and that he wouldn’t have participated if he didn’t believe in his victory.

Zimbabweans cast their votes on August 23 and 24, 2023, to elect a president, members of parliament, and ward representatives. With a registered voter count of 6.6 million in a population of over 15 million, the election holds significant importance for the nation.

