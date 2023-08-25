Zimbabwe Police Dismiss Social Media Curfew Claims As False

5 minutes ago

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has assured the nation that the security situation in the country remains calm and peaceful. In a statement seen by Pindula News, the police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi refuted claims circulating on social media regarding curfews or any forms of disruptions, dismissing them as false information. Read the statement:

POLICE UPDATE ON THE SECURITY SITUATION IN THE COUNTRY

The Zimbabwe Republic Police assures the nation that the security situation in the country is normal and peaceful. Police officers are conducting motorized and foot patrols in Central Business Distrcts, residential, industrial and other areas in order to maintain law and order. Therefore, the safety and security of Zimbabweans and visitors is certainly guaranteed.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police dispels reports of a curfew or any form of disturbance in the country as peddled by some individuals and groups on social media. The Police dismisses false reports claiming that certain roads in Harare are blocked by law enforcement agents. The public should feel free to conduct normal day-to-day activities not only in Harare but throughout the country.

