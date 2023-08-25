Zimbabwe Reiterates Willingness To Join BRICS

As a country, Zimbabwe perceives how BRICS represents a formidable alliance that fosters a multipolar and inclusive world order. Joining this alliance will provide Zimbabwe with a unique opportunity to collaborate with like-minded nations and harness the benefits of collective strength.

As a country, Zimbabwe applauds the establishment of the new Development Bank and the proposal to use local currencies between member states in the BRICS and other countries in the south. Like other countries in the south, Zimbabwe hopes to benefit from the new Development Bank as an alternative source of funding for developmental projects.

This summit comes at a time when some countries from the Global North are politicising and weaponising the global economy at the detriment of small and developing nations. The world is under pressure from multiple complex and interconnected crises in which the strong take advantage of the most vulnerable among the community of nations.

To us, BRICS is a family and we hope that with the joining of more developing countries, BRICS will represent the Global South with a louder voice on the world stage. Developing countries should stand together and refuse to be intimidated by imperialist behavior. We should stand together and refuse to be intimidated by imperialist behavior. We should reject zero-sum games, and power politics and unite towards the main goal of building a community with a shared future for mankind.

Zimbabwe, like many other countries in Africa, is committed to pursuing a path to sustained economic growth and transformation through continental integration. We are pleased to be working with the BRICS partners to successfully implement our market integration objectives. African countries and BRICS nations share similar views and interests in improving and reforming the current international order and global governance system. The world needs a just global order that provides the future we want, which leaves no one and no place behind.

Let me take this opportunity to express the strong and unwavering intent of Zimbabwe to join the BRICS alliance. Zimbabwe as a nation recognises the immense value and potential that BRICS holds for the economic and political development of our country and the African continent as a whole.

