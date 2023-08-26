CCC Says Suspected ZANU PF Thugs, Law Enforcement Agents Disrupted Its Press Conference

11 minutes ago

The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has reported that their press conference held in Harare at SAPES Trust was disrupted by suspected ZANU PF individuals and law enforcement members. The conference was being addressed by Promise Mkwananzi, the newly appointed spokesperson of the party. Said the party on X, formerly Twitter:

Our press conference has been violently disrupted by suspected ZANU PF thugs and individuals identified as members of law enforcement. The disruptive team arrived in three vehicles: a Ford Ranger, Mazda BT50, and Toyota Hilux. Their purpose was to disrupt our peaceful press conference. We strongly condemn this unacceptable violent behavior by ZANU PF thugs. It is disheartening to note that while they held their own press conferences without disturbance, our event was targeted. Furthermore, the involvement of law enforcement in leading this group is both sad and regrettable.

Mkwananzi was discussing recent developments following the August 23-24 elections. Mkwananzi praised “impartial” foreign observer missions (SADC, Commonwealth, EU) that acknowledged the elections’ failure to meet constitutional requirements. The observers raised concerns about flaws in delimitation, delayed Voters’ Roll release, high fees, disruption of rallies, unconstitutionality of the Patriotic Bill, disqualification of a candidate, gender parity, judiciary independence, voter intimidation, postal voting controversies, and biased state-owned media. Mkwananzi reported violence incidents, including assaults on CCC members and abductions of Dorothy Musonza. He highlighted a police report and mentioned over 100 recorded incidents. Mkwananzi believed data favoured Nelson Chamisa to win and urged the timely and accurate announcement of results. He called for peace and vigilance against undermining the people’s will.

