Court Issues Warrant Of Arrest Against CCC Spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi
The Harare Magistrate Court has issued an arrest warrant for Promise Dalubuhle Mkwananzi, the newly appointed spokesperson for the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC). According to a statement from police national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, Mkwananzi is wanted for charges related to incitement to commit public violence, which originated in 2019. Read the statement:
ENFORCEMENT OF WARRANT OF ARREST ISSUED BY THE COURT AGAINST PROMISE DALUBUHLE MKWANANZI
The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms that Promise Dalubuhle Mkwananzi is being sought in connection with a warrant of arrest issued by Harare Magistrate Court on 22nd April 2020 for defaulting court proceedings.
Promise Dalubuhle Mkwananzi is facing incitement to commit public violence charges under Harare Central CR 2627/07/19 and Harare Public Prosecutor reference 11394/ 2019.
Some Context:
Mkwananzi was arrested in August 2019 in connection with the violent protests that occurred in January of that year. These protests escalated into widespread violence, resulting in the death of 17 individuals after the army intervened. Following the protests, Mkwananzi fled to the UK, while other opposition-affiliated activists sought refuge in various countries, including South Africa, as President Mnangagwa’s administration initiated a search for alleged ringleaders.
The protests were initially called by the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Union (ZCTU) in response to a significant fuel price increase announced by President Mnangagwa before his departure on a four-nation tour. Mnangagwa had to cut short his trip when the country descended into chaos, posing a threat to his hold on power. Numerous activists, including ZCTU Secretary General Japhet Moyo and then-President Peter Mutasa, were also arrested and charged with subversion.
However, the protests were reportedly hijacked by militant anti-government groups, resulting in loss of life and property destruction. Mkwananzi, who previously served as the MDC youth secretary general, left the UK and relocated to South Africa.
In July 2019, there was another nationwide shutdown called by Takamuka/Sesijikile, with Mkwananzi urging Zimbabweans to take to the streets from his base in South Africa. However, the call received little support from the group’s usual allies, including the opposition, and the shutdown largely failed.
