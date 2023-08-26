Court Issues Warrant Of Arrest Against CCC Spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi

Some Context:

Mkwananzi was arrested in August 2019 in connection with the violent protests that occurred in January of that year. These protests escalated into widespread violence, resulting in the death of 17 individuals after the army intervened. Following the protests, Mkwananzi fled to the UK, while other opposition-affiliated activists sought refuge in various countries, including South Africa, as President Mnangagwa’s administration initiated a search for alleged ringleaders.

The protests were initially called by the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Union (ZCTU) in response to a significant fuel price increase announced by President Mnangagwa before his departure on a four-nation tour. Mnangagwa had to cut short his trip when the country descended into chaos, posing a threat to his hold on power. Numerous activists, including ZCTU Secretary General Japhet Moyo and then-President Peter Mutasa, were also arrested and charged with subversion.

However, the protests were reportedly hijacked by militant anti-government groups, resulting in loss of life and property destruction. Mkwananzi, who previously served as the MDC youth secretary general, left the UK and relocated to South Africa.

In July 2019, there was another nationwide shutdown called by Takamuka/Sesijikile, with Mkwananzi urging Zimbabweans to take to the streets from his base in South Africa. However, the call received little support from the group’s usual allies, including the opposition, and the shutdown largely failed.

