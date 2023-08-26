How ZANU PF And CCC Shared The National Assembly Seats Announced So Far

Constituencies: 12

ZANU PF: 0

CCC: 12

Outstanding: 0

Masvingo Constituencies: 26

ZANU PF: 23

CCC: 2

Outstanding: 1

Mash Central Constituencies: 18

ZANU PF: 18

CCC: 0

Outstanding: 0

Mash West Constituencies: 22

ZANU PF: 16

CCC: 6

Outstanding: 0

Midlands Constituencies: 28

ZANU PF: 14

CCC: 4

Outstanding: 10

Mat North Constituencies: 13

ZANU PF: 3

CCC: 7

Outstanding: 3

Mat South Constituencies: 12

ZANU PF: 8

CCC: 4

Outstanding: 0

Mash East Constituencies: 23

ZANU PF: 19

CCC: 4

Outstanding: 0

Manicaland Constituencies: 26

ZANU PF: 21

CCC: 5

Outstanding: 0

The National Assembly comprises 280 members, including 210 directly elected MPs from constituencies, 60 women elected through the women’s quota, and 10 youth representatives. The women’s quota system reserves 60 out of 210 seats in the National Assembly for women. These seats are filled through proportional representation based on each party’s overall vote share. Political parties submit candidate lists, and the seats are allocated to female candidates according to their party’s share of the vote. The system aims to increase gender equality and enhance women’s representation in decision-making by providing a guaranteed number of seats for women in the National Assembly.

Based on the officially announced constituencies, ZANU PF currently has the majority. Consequently, it is likely that they will hold a significant portion of the 60 seats reserved for women as well as the youth quota seats. The final outcome will depend on the results of the remaining 14 constituencies yet to be announced by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

