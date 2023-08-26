Twitter Suspended Mnangagwa's Spokesman For Threatening SADC Election Observer Mission Head

7 minutes ago

Twitter has suspended President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s spokesman, George Charamba, for the second time, alleging that he issued threats against the head of the SADC election observer mission.

Charamba expressed his anger on Twitter after the observers criticised the recent polls for not meeting regional and international standards of democratic elections. Charamba seemed to threaten Nevers Mumba, former Zambian vice president and head of the observer mission, asserting that Mumba was a sellout who would have been killed during the liberation war.

Twitter users reported Charamba’s account (@tinoedzazwimwe1), following the threats towards Nevers Mumba. Twitter stated that Charamba broke their hateful conduct rule based on multiple reports. The platform banned Charamba from creating new accounts. Said the statement issued in response to a report by an unidentified user:

Feedback