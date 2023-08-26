ZEC Expects To Announce Presidential Election Results As Early As Sunday Evening

4 minutes ago

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has stated its intention to release the results of the Presidential election by Sunday evening, August 27, 2023. The voting process in Zimbabwe took place on August 23 but was extended to August 24 due to delays.

Previously, ZEC had announced that presidential election results would be made available within five days of the voting day. However, recent updates suggest that ZEC may not need the full five days and will announce the results once the verification process is complete.

Both the ruling ZANU PF party and the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) claim that their respective candidates, President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Nelson Chamisa, may have emerged as winners. They say they base these claims on the data received thus far.

