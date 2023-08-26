Zimbabwe 2023 Elections: SADC Concerned About Attacks On Dr. Nevers Mumba

The SEOM is mandated to observe elections in terms of the SADC Principles and Guidelines Governing Democratic Elections, and all SADC Member States, including the Republic of Zimbabwe, are signatory to these principles, which have been operational since 2004. All SADC Member States send individuals to serve as observers under the SEOM. For the August 2023 Harmonised Elections in Zimbabwe, observers were seconded from the Republic of Angola, the Republic of Botswana, the Kingdom of Eswatini, the Republic of Malawi, the Republic of Mozambique, the Republic of Namibia, the Republic of South Africa, the United Republic of Tanzania, and the Republic of Zambia.

Based on observations made by the observers who were deployed to all the provinces of Zimbabwe, and consultations with stakeholders, the SEOM issued its Preliminary Statement.

This statement is a summary of initial findings adopted after consultations with Member States who form the SADC Organ Troika, supported by advice from the SADC Electoral Advisory Council (SEAC), and with support from the SADC Secretariat. Therefore, the SEOM Preliminary Statement is a collective observation position of SADC Observers, Troika Members, SEAC, and the SADC Secretariat and not a subjective opinion of one individual.

The SEOM remains on the ground to observe the post-election environment and to prepare and adopt a final report on the electoral process in Zimbabwe, still following the SADC Principles and Guidelines Governing Democratic Elections.

SADC reiterates its call for the people of Zimbabwe to remain calm and peaceful and use the legal system in case of any dispute regarding the outcome of the Harmonised Elections. The SADC also calls upon all to exercise responsibility and decorum in how they express opinions regarding the electoral process and the SEOM in general.

