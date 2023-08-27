2023 Zimbabwe Elections: Over 2 Million Registered Voters Did Not Vote

6 minutes ago

On Saturday, 26 August 2023, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) officially declared Emmerson Mnangagwa as the winner of the Zimbabwe 2023 presidential election, which took place on 23 and 24 August.

According to ZEC, Mnangagwa secured 2,350,711 votes which translates to 52.6%, while CCC leader Nelson Chamisa received 1 967 343 which translates to 44% of the total votes cast.

Below is the Zimbabwe 2023 Presidential Election by Numbers:

