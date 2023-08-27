2023 Zimbabwe Elections: Over 2 Million Registered Voters Did Not Vote

2023 Zimbabwe Elections: Over 2 Million Registered Voters Did Not Vote6 minutes ago
On Saturday, 26 August 2023, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) officially declared Emmerson Mnangagwa as the winner of the Zimbabwe 2023 presidential election, which took place on 23 and 24 August.
According to ZEC, Mnangagwa secured 2,350,711 votes which translates to 52.6%, while CCC leader Nelson Chamisa received 1 967 343 which translates to 44% of the total votes cast.
Below is the Zimbabwe 2023 Presidential Election by Numbers:
- 6,619,691 Registered Voters
- 4,561,221 Total Votes Cast
- 92,553 Spoilt Ballots
- 4,468,668 Valid Votes
- 68.9 Percent Turnout
- 2,357,711 votes for Emmerson Mnangagwa
- 1,967,343 votes for Nelson Chamisa
- 2,062,290 Registered Voters did not vote
More: Pindula News