PSL Matchday 20 Saturday Results: Highlanders Taste First Defeat

PSL Matchday 20 Saturday Results: Highlanders Taste First Defeat8 minutes ago
Highlanders tasted defeat for the first time in the 2023 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) on Saturday.
The log leaders were beaten 2-0 by reigning Premiership champions FC Platinum at Mandava Stadium yesterday.
The Norman Mapeza-coached side got their first goal in the seventh minute when Peter Muduhwa deflected Walter Musona’s cross into his own net.
The reigning Soccer Star of the Year doubled FC Platinum’s lead in the 75th minute after being set up by Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya.
In other matches played on Saturday, Ngezi Platinum Stars thumped Trinagle United 3-0, while Black Rhinos beat Bulawayo Chiefs 2-0.
Below are the results from PSL Matchday 20 matches played on Saturday:
- Green Fuel 1-0 Hwange
- FC Platinum 2-0 Highlanders
- Ngezi Platinum 3-0 Triangle United
- Chicken Inn 0-0 Cranborne Bullets
- ZPC Kariba 0-0 Caps United
- Black Rhinos 2-0 Bulawayo Chiefs
This Sunday, 27 August 2023, Manica Diamonds host Herentals College at Gibbo Stadium. Yadah host Sheasham at Baobab Stadium, and Dynamos host Simba Bhora at Barbourfields Stadium.
More: Pindula News