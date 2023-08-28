2023 Elections: Govt Commends Civil Servants

7 minutes ago

The government has commended civil servants who assisted the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) in administering last week’s Harmonised Elections peacefully.

More than 150 000 officials were deployed for the 23 August Harmonised Elections which spilled into the following day in some parts of the country.

In a statement, Public Service Commission (PSC) Secretary Tsitsi Choruma thanked civil servants for their contribution to the electoral processes. She said:

Feedback