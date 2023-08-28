2023 Elections: Govt Commends Civil Servants

2023 Elections: Govt Commends Civil Servants7 minutes ago
The government has commended civil servants who assisted the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) in administering last week’s Harmonised Elections peacefully.
More than 150 000 officials were deployed for the 23 August Harmonised Elections which spilled into the following day in some parts of the country.
In a statement, Public Service Commission (PSC) Secretary Tsitsi Choruma thanked civil servants for their contribution to the electoral processes. She said:
The Secretary to Service Commissions, Dr Tsitsi R. Choruma, on behalf of the Chairman Service Commissions, Dr Vincent Hungwe; and Commissioners of all Service Commissions, would like to thank all members of the civil service, the uniformed forces, independent commissions, non-state parties, our members in the foreign missions and all relevant public service stakeholders, who made themselves available and diligently discharged their duties in support of the ZEC during the 23 August 2023 Harmonised Elections.
ZANU PF candidate Emmerson Mnangagwa garnered 52.6%, in the tightly-contested elections, beating CCC’s Nelson Chamisa who polled 44% of the vote.
ZANU PF also won the majority in the National Assembly as it garnered 136 seats against 73 for CCC.
More: Pindula News