Belarusian President, Aleksandr Lukashenko Congratulates Mnangagwa On Winning Re-election

The voting results have shown significant public support for the Vision 2023 strategy and its outcomes that were achieved thanks to you and your government despite the difficult foreign policy conditions.

Under your leadership, the country will certainly continue to gradually build up its economic, industrial, scientific and cultural potential, and strengthen its position in the international arena.

It is gratifying to see that Belarus-Zimbabwe cooperation remains on a solid footing.

This was reaffirmed during our meeting in Harare in January and during numerous visits of government delegations that took place afterwards.

Belarus will make every effort to advance the traditionally friendly and trust-based relations between Minsk and Harare to the level of strategic partnership.

Lukashenko wished Mnangagwa good health and success in his responsible work, and the people of Zimbabwe – peace and prosperity.

