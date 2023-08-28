CCC Accuses ZEC Of Dishonesty Over V.11 Forms

CCC Accuses ZEC Of Dishonesty Over V.11 Forms5 minutes ago
The opposition CCC has alleged that ballot boxes containing polling station returns (V.11 forms) and ballot papers are being opened in parts of the country in the absence of agents and without a court order.
This was in response to a statement issued by ZEC this Tuesday saying reports circulating on social media that election agents and observers are being re-called to sign new V.11 result forms are false.
However, CCC accused ZEC of dishonesty, saying this Tuesday, at Nyika in Masvingo, ballot boxes were being opened in the absence of agents and without a court order. CCC said:
You have consistently denied summoning polling officers to the command center for the signing of new V.11 forms.
However, to expose your dishonesty, our team was deployed this afternoon to Nyika, where they witnessed the opening of ballot boxes in the absence of agents and without a court order.
Earlier on Tuesday, the CCC Masvingo Youth Assembly said they were informed that presiding officers had been summoned to Nyika and swiftly despatched a team to check.
The opposition party said ballot boxes were being opened in the absence of agents despite the fact the CCC is seeking a recount order.
More: Pindula News