CCC Accuses ZEC Of Dishonesty Over V.11 Forms

The opposition CCC has alleged that ballot boxes containing polling station returns (V.11 forms) and ballot papers are being opened in parts of the country in the absence of agents and without a court order.

This was in response to a statement issued by ZEC this Tuesday saying reports circulating on social media that election agents and observers are being re-called to sign new V.11 result forms are false.

However, CCC accused ZEC of dishonesty, saying this Tuesday, at Nyika in Masvingo, ballot boxes were being opened in the absence of agents and without a court order. CCC said:

