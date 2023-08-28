School Deputy Head Assisted To Vote

ZANU PF Masvingo provincial spokesperson Pepukai Chiwewe told TellZim News that he was not aware of the incident but added that there was nothing wrong if Chakazani asked to be assisted because it was his right. Said Chiwewe:

I haven’t heard about that incident but there is nothing wrong with what he did, it’s his right if he was not forced to do so. Maybe he did it for fun. In some cases people say they want to be assisted by their chairperson or any other person.

TellZim News reported sources as saying Chakazani could have been forced to be assisted as he had allegedly tried to pull out of the race after his salary was ceased by the Public Service Commission (PSC).

Chakazani’s salary was ceased because he had become an active member of a political party having won the primaries to represent ZANU PF, which is not allowed by PSC. Said a source:

Chakazani tried to pull off the race after his salary was ceased and he wasn’t sure of the outcome of the election. He opted to remain a teacher rather than lose both. I think he was forced to remain as a candidate which is why he was assisted to vote since they were afraid that he might waste his vote.

By 1 PM on 23 August, St James Chivamba High School polling station had already recorded 60 assisted voters

The reasons were said to be old age, nervousness, poor eyesight and blindness among other reasons.

Members of a ZANU PF-affiliated group, Forever Associates of Zimbabwe (FAZ) had a desk where they recorded every person who was coming to vote.

