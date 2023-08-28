ZANU PF Tells Chamisa To Approach Courts To Challenge Election Results

However, on Sunday Chamisa said his party was in possession of the V11 and V23B forms, whose results were different from those used by ZEC to declare Mnangagwa the winner.

Speaking at a press briefing which was attended by foreign and local journalists at the ZANU PF headquarters in Harare yesterday, ZANU PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa said Chamisa should approach the courts and ZANU PF will respect the court outcome. He said:

The CCC leader Mr Chamisa last night advised his election agents not to sign Presidential V11 forms because he lost. Just by way of emphasis, anyone aggrieved should approach the courts and as ZANU PF we are ready to adhere to judgements made because we are law-abiding. We are disappointed by the refusal to endorse the Presidential V11s because one would have lost. You don’t go into a match with the idea that if I don’t win then the match was not fair. We take comfort in that we have legal systems for those not happy to approach but as ZANU PF we are happy because we look at the overall picture of the country though we had issues but they become insignificant.

In 2018, Chamisa, who was then the MDC Alliance presidential candidate, rejected the presidential election result and took the matter to the Constitutional Court alleging rigging.

The Constitutional Court ruled that Chamisa had failed to provide evidence that the election was rigged.

