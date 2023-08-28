ZEC Refutes Reports About New V.11 Forms

The Commission would like to inform the public that the said reports are false.

The polling station returns (V.11 forms) form part of election residue and copies are sealed in ballot boxes soon after the counting of ballots is completed at the polling station.

The said ballot boxes are to be opened by any person until the time specified in the law for their opening and disposal of the contents except by order of the Electoral Court.

This comes after the Elections Resources Centre (ERC), a civil society organisation (CSO), claimed that its observers were being harassed and ordered to sign new V.11 forms.

Messages allegedly being sent to election agents and observers to return to their polling stations to correct “errors” on V.11 forms have also been circulating on social media platforms.

More: Pindula News

