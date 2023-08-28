Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League Matchday 20 Results

Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League Matchday 20 Results6 minutes ago
Dynamos were held to a goalless draw by Simba Bhora in Sunday’s Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 20 encounter at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo.
The draw put the Glamour Boys on 33 points in 4th position on the log standings.
Simba Bhora moved to 22 points, while also remaining in 13th place.
In other matches played on Sunday, Manica Diamonds played a 1-1 draw against Herentals, while Jerry Chipangura and Russell Chifura scored in either half to give Yadah Stars a 2-0 win over Sheasham.
Meanwhile, Highlanders are still on top of the log table (41 points), despite losing to FC Platinum on Saturday.
Ngezi Platinum Stars (39 points) are second on the PSL table, Manica Diamonds are third, with 36 points.
Dynamos (33 points), Chicken (32 points) and FC Platinum (30 points) are in positions 4th, 5th, and 6th on the log standings, respectively.
Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 20 results.
Saturday, 26 August 2023
- Manica Diamonds 1-1 Herentals
- Yadah 2-0 Sheasham
- Dynamos 0-0 Simba Bhora
Sunday, 27 August 2023
- Green Fuel 1-0 Hwange
- FC Platinum 2-0 Highlanders
- Ngezi Platinum 3-0 Triangle United
- Chicken Inn 0-0 Cranborne Bullets
- ZPC Kariba 0-0 Caps United
- Black Rhinos 2-0 Bulawayo Chiefs
More: Pindula News