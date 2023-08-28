Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League Matchday 20 Results

6 minutes ago

Dynamos were held to a goalless draw by Simba Bhora in Sunday’s Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 20 encounter at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo.

The draw put the Glamour Boys on 33 points in 4th position on the log standings.

Simba Bhora moved to 22 points, while also remaining in 13th place.

