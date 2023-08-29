Bulawayo, Bindura, Shamva, Matepatepa Set For Electricity Blackouts

Bulawayo, Bindura, Shamva, Matepatepa Set For Electricity Blackouts4 minutes ago
Bulawayo residents in the Western region suburbs will experience an electricity outage lasting four hours on 30 August 2023 due to maintenance activities.
Power will be switched off from 9 AM to 1 PM on Wednesday.
The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) said affected areas include Queenspark East & West, Kingsdale, Sauerstown, Woodville, Romney Park, Harrisvale, Highmont, Cowdray Park, Entumbane, Richmond, Norwood, Trenance, Aisleby Farm and the surrounding areas.
ZETDC also announced planned power outages in Bindura, Matepatepa, and Shamva on 30 August from 7 AM to 5 PM due to maintenance.
In Bindura, the affected areas are Bindura Bindura CBD, Bindura Hospital, Shashi Hospital, Joyno, Shashi, Piki, Chipadze, Chiwaridzo 1&2, Aerodrome, Progress, Batanai, Insingizi, Thrums, Mt Darwin Flats, Pednor, Chawagona, Cluff, FSG, BUSE Main Campus, Timsite, Manhenga, Hopedale, Zegu, Chipindura, Garikai and the surrounding areas.
In Matepatepa, the affected areas include Pabweno, Foothills, Dunmaglass, Bermasyd, Craigburn, Selwood, Claverhill South, Kunatsa Estates, Cowley, Frinton, Piedmont Madzikwa TC College, Zinwa, Sanyematanda and the surrounding areas.
In Shamva, the affected areas are Shamva Town, Wadzanai, ZINWA, Shamva Hospital, Lodore, Scrubbs, Shamva Agric College, Chishapa, Maenzi Battle Camp, Riverbend, Madamombe Bosha, Richlands, Panmure, Montdor, PPC, Magobo Mill, Ceres, Woodlands, DAPP, Nyaya, Mupandira and the surrounding areas.
ZETDC advised customers to treat all circuits as live during the maintenance period as power may be restored without notice.
More: Pindula News