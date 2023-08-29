Bulawayo, Bindura, Shamva, Matepatepa Set For Electricity Blackouts

Click to see results

4 minutes ago

Bulawayo residents in the Western region suburbs will experience an electricity outage lasting four hours on 30 August 2023 due to maintenance activities.

Power will be switched off from 9 AM to 1 PM on Wednesday.

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) said affected areas include Queenspark East & West, Kingsdale, Sauerstown, Woodville, Romney Park, Harrisvale, Highmont, Cowdray Park, Entumbane, Richmond, Norwood, Trenance, Aisleby Farm and the surrounding areas.

