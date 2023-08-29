Bulawayo Parking Company, TTI, Slashes Parking

The fact that our economy is largely informal you have a number of people now using their backyards in the city centre and sanitary lanes for parking to evade paying parking fees.

We reviewed our packages targeting motorists who spend the better part of the day in town.

Bulawayo City Council communications manager Nesisa Mpofu was quoted as saying:

The daily package is in line with the monthly package that was rolled out more than two months ago. It offers the same level of discount such as a 55 per cent discount to those who park in the city centre for the whole day. In essence, it is focused on people doing business in town and are not able to pay US$90 per month, but are able to pay US$4 on a daily basis. Parking is still US$1 per hour for casual patrons such as people spending a few hours in the city centre. This is benchmarked to other cities such as Harare, Mutare, Beitbridge, and Gweru and so on.

Bulawayo Urban Residents Association (BURA) chairperson Winos Dube said they welcomed the slashing of the parking fees.

