Live Bullet Found In Female Zimbabwean Student's Bag At An Airport In India

Marumbwa, who was to join a bachelor’s degree course in “medical laboratory science”, reportedly arrived in Mumbai around 5 AM and was to take a flight to Delhi and then proceed to Ludhiana.

She told the police that her classes were to commence on Monday.

During the airport security check, a junior security officer Dhiraj Shirole, spotted the bullet while screening her bag.

He pointed out the matter to the senior security officer, Nilesh Gaikwad and a physical check of the bag led to the live bullet.

Murambwa’s lawyer, Prabhakar Tripathi, said she was sent to police custody for a day.

The lawyer told the court that the bullet was found in the upper pocket of the bag and said she was unaware of how it landed there. He said:

Nothing incriminating was found at Zimbabwe airport when she cleared security check. She is just 20 and has come on a student visa. She hails from a poor family… She’s worried about how she would arrange for the bail amount and money required to travel to Ludhiana after release.

More: Pindula News

