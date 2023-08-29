Live Bullet Found In Female Zimbabwean Student's Bag At An Airport In India

Live Bullet Found In Female Zimbabwean Student's Bag At An Airport In India3 minutes ago
A 20-year-old Zimbabwean student was arrested in India on Sunday at an airport in Mumbai after a live bullet was allegedly found in her bag during a security check.
According to a Times of India report, Zimbabwean national, Progress Marumbwa (20), who is in the country on a student visa, to pursue studies in Punjab, claimed that the bullet had been planted in her bag.
She is now facing charges under sections of the Arms Act.
Marumbwa, who was to join a bachelor’s degree course in “medical laboratory science”, reportedly arrived in Mumbai around 5 AM and was to take a flight to Delhi and then proceed to Ludhiana.
She told the police that her classes were to commence on Monday.
During the airport security check, a junior security officer Dhiraj Shirole, spotted the bullet while screening her bag.
He pointed out the matter to the senior security officer, Nilesh Gaikwad and a physical check of the bag led to the live bullet.
Murambwa’s lawyer, Prabhakar Tripathi, said she was sent to police custody for a day.
The lawyer told the court that the bullet was found in the upper pocket of the bag and said she was unaware of how it landed there. He said:
Nothing incriminating was found at Zimbabwe airport when she cleared security check. She is just 20 and has come on a student visa.
She hails from a poor family… She’s worried about how she would arrange for the bail amount and money required to travel to Ludhiana after release.
More: Pindula News